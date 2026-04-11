Vaazha 2 Kerala Box Office Collections: Savin Sa's film enters 2nd Weekend with full force, cume nears Rs 65 crore

Malayalam film Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. continues its dream run at the box office. After witnessing a phenomenal first week of Rs. 57 crore, the movie entered the second week with full force. The coming-of-age comedy drama starring a bunch of newcomers added Rs. 6.75 crore to the tally on its second Friday.

The Hashir starrer movie took its 9-day cume to Rs. 63.95 crore gross at the Kerala box office, becoming a sensational hit. The movie is expected to see a huge spike on Saturday and then on Sunday, and close its second weekend on a banger note.

Though a couple of movies were released this weekend, none of them will be able to dent Vaazha 2's performance. Based on the current trends, the movie is almost sealed to enter the Rs. 100 crore gross mark in Kerala, becoming the third film to achieve this feat after Thudarum and Lokah Chapter One: Chandra.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore 5 Rs. 7.40 crore 6 Rs. 7.30 crore 7 Rs. 7.50 crore 8 Rs. 8.50 crore 9 Rs. 6.75 crore (est.) Total Rs. 63.95 crore

After the success of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys , producer and writer Vipin Das returned with a sequel titled Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. Directed by Savin Sa, the film stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles.

It features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon. With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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