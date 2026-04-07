Vaazha 2 Kerala Box Office Collections: Savin Sa's film records second best 1st Monday of all time, grosses Rs 34 crore in 5 days

Malayalam film Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. continues to maintain a strong hold at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 7.40 crore on its first Monday at the Kerala box office, which is on par with its first three days' collections. That itself speaks all about the film's performance in Kerala.

The movie recorded the second-best first Monday of all time at the Kerala box office. The movie surpassed the previous record holder, Leo, which had grossed Rs. 7.15 crore on its first Monday in Kerala. Vaazha 2 remained only behind L2 Empuraan's massive record of Rs. 10.50 crore gross.

The running cume of Vaazha 2 has reached Rs. 33.90 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The movie is expected to keep setting new benchmarks further as well. It is likely to enter the Rs. 50 crore gross box office club by the end of its first week.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore 5 Rs. 7.40 crore (est.) Total Rs. 33.90 crore

After the success of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys , producer and writer Vipin Das returned with a sequel titled Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. Directed by Savin Sa, the film stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles.

It features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon. With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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