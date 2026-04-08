Vaazha 2 Kerala Box Office Collections: Savin Sa's film records STRONG hold on Tuesday, grosses Rs 41 crore in 6 days

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. continues to perform well at the box office. The movie added Rs. 7.30 crore to the tally on its first Tuesday, witnessing a nominal drop over Monday. This took its total cume to Rs. 41.20 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Directed by Savin Sa, the latest Malayalam movie is looking to cross the Rs. 50 crore gross mark by Thursday (Day 9). It turned out to be a big hit at the box office. The movie will continue to gain traction in the second week too, as Tovino Thomas' starrer Pallichattambi has reportedly been pushed ahead by one week, giving Vaazha 2 a free run.

The worldwide gross collection of Vaazha 2 has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark. That makes it the second 2026 Malayalam movie to enter the century club after Aadu 3.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore 5 Rs. 7.40 crore 6 Rs. 7.30 crore (est.) Total Rs. 41.20 crore

After the success of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys , producer and writer Vipin Das returned with a sequel titled Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. Directed by Savin Sa, the film stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles.

It features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon. With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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