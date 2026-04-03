Vaazha 2 Opening Day Box Office Collections: Malayalam film scripts history, debuts with MASSIVE Rs 5.20 crore in Kerala

Malayalam film Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. has taken a banger start at the box office. The movie stormed an opening of Rs. 5.20 crore at the Kerala box office. That makes it the biggest Malayalam film opener for debutants. Vaazha 2 broke the 8-year-old record of Aadhi (2018), which had an opening record of Rs. 2.17 crore starring a debutante.

The movie witnessed a superb occupancy throughout the day, with most of its shows going houseful in Kerala. When compared to the 2026 releases, Vaazha 2 recorded the second biggest opening in its homeland. The movie surpassed the opening day collections of Chatha Pacha, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Malayalam), and Valathu Vashathe Kallan at the Kerala box office. It remained only behind Jayasurya's Aadu 3.

The madness isn't recorded only in its home turf but also outside its borders, including overseas. Estimates suggest that Vaazha 2 has recorded a double-digit worldwide opening, which is again a historic record for a debut lead actor/cast.

Top 5 Opening Day Collections at Kerala Box Office - 2026

Rank Movie Day 1 1 Aadu 3 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Vaazha 2 Rs. 5.20 crore 3 Chatha Pacha Rs. 3.70 crore 4 Dhurandhar 2 Rs. 3.10 crore 5 Valathu Vashathe Kallan Rs. 1.25 crore

After the success of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys , producer and writer Vipin Das returned with a sequel titled Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. Directed by Savin Sa, the film stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles. It features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon. With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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