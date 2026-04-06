Vaazha 2 Opening Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Newcomers continues to surprise, records MASSIVE Rs 67 crore global debut

Malayalam film Vaazha 2 has recorded a bumper opening weekend. Released on April 2nd, the movie smashed over Rs. 67 crore gross in its 4-day extended opening weekend. Of this, a significant chunk of Rs. 26.50 crore came from Kerala alone, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 4 crore to the tally, making the domestic cume of Rs. 30.50 crore.

Vaazha 2 performed very well in the international markets too. It fetched around USD 3,931,000 from overseas, which is around Rs. 36.50 crore as per Indian currency. The movie raked in over USD 3 million from the Middle East alone, which is a superb collection.

With this sort of impressive run, Vaazha 2 has already emerged as a big success at the worldwide box office. The movie recorded the fourth biggest opening weekend of all time for a Malayalam movie after L2 Empuraan, Aadu 3, and Thudarum.

Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2 Are As Follows:

Particulars Box Office Kerala Rs. 26.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 4.00 crore India Rs. 30.50 crore Overseas Rs. 36.50 crore WORLDWIDE Rs. 67 crore

After the success of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys , producer and writer Vipin Das returned with a sequel titled Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. Directed by Savin Sa, the film stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles.

It features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon. With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

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Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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