Vaazha 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections 2nd Weekend: Savin Sa's film continues DREAM run, grosses Rs 163 in 11 days

Malayalam film Vaazha 2 continues to perform well at the box office. The Savin Sa directorial recorded a banger second weekend, wrapping its 11-day global cume at Rs. 163.25 crore gross. Of this, it fetched around Rs. 80 crore from Kerala alone, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 10.50 crore.

Starring a bunch of newcomers, Vaazha 2 found a significant audience in the international markets too. It stormed over Rs. 72.75 crore (USD 7.8 million), with USD 5.8 million coming from the Middle East alone. Based on the current trends, the coming-of-age comedy drama will cross the Rs. 170 crore gross mark by the end of its second Monday.

The movie is currently the sixth biggest grosser of Malayalam cinema at the global box office. It will surpass the lifetime cume of Tovino Thomas' 2018 (Rs. 175.50 crore) by tomorrow, and then will march towards the Rs. 200 crore box office club. That said, the Hashir starrer turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the worldwide box office.

The 11-day Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2 are as follows:

Particulars Box Office Kerala Rs. 80.00 crore Rest of India Rs. 10.50 crore India Rs. 90.50 crore Overseas Rs. 72.75 crore

(USD 7.8 million) WORLDWIDE Rs. 163.25 crore

After the success of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys , producer and writer Vipin Das returned with a sequel titled Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. Directed by Savin Sa, the film stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles.

It features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon. With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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