Vaazha 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Hashir starrer film continues HISTORIC run, enters Rs 200 crore club globally

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. starring a bunch of newcomers stormed over a massive Rs. 200 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The Malayalam movie took 18 days to smash this huge milestone. It became the first newcomer starrer and fifth Malayalam film of all time to achieve this feat.

The coming-of-age comedy drama collected Rs. 111.35 crore in its home turf by the end of its third weekend. It further fetched around Rs. 7 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 6 crore to the tally, bringing its domestic cume to Rs. 124.35 crore gross in 18 days.

The Malayalam movie performed very well in the International markets, adding USD 8.92 million (Rs. 80 crore) to the tally. Of this, around USD 4.57 million came from the UAE alone, followed by the GCC's USD 1.23 million and Saudi Arabia's USD 0.56 million. The movie raked in over USD 700K from North America and USD 310K from Australia. The UK and Ireland markets contributed around USD 903K to the total worldwide cume.

Worldwide Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2 in 18 days are as follows:

Particulars Box Office Kerala Rs. 111.35 crore Karnataka Rs. 7.00 crore Rest Of India Rs. 6.00 crore INDIA Rs. 124.35 crore OVERSEAS Rs. 83 crore (USD 8.92 M) WORLDWIDE Rs. 207.35 crore (est.)

For the unversed, Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box office. The movie starring Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak, still has enough fuel to sail over the Rs. 250 crore gross mark. It is helmed by Savin Sa, while Vipin Das served as the writer. The third installment of the much-loved franchise has already been announced.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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