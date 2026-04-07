Vaazha 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Hashir starrer film continues TERRIFIC run, grosses Rs 80 crore in 5 days

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. continues to perform well at the box office. The Malayalam movie added Rs. 13.15 crore to the tally on its first Monday, registering a 13 per cent drop over its first Friday. The running cume of Vaazha 2 reached Rs. 80 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Savin Sa, the movie is expected to enter the Rs. 100 crore gross mark by its Wednesday EOD. The extended opening week of Vaazha 2 is likely to close around Rs. 120 crore or so. That will be a huge total for a newcomer's film.

Vaazha 2 turned out to be a big hit at the box office. It will be the second Malayalam film to enter the Rs. 100 crore gross mark this year after Jayasurya's Aadu 3.

Worldwide Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 10.55 crore 2 Rs. 15.25 crore 3 Rs. 19.70 crore 4 Rs. 21.35 crore 5 Rs. 13.15 crore (est.) Total Rs. 80 crore

After the success of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys , producer and writer Vipin Das returned with a sequel titled Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. Directed by Savin Sa, the film stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles.

It features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon. With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

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Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.