Vaazha 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Hashir starrer zooms past the Rs 100 crore mark in just 7 days

Malayalam film Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. continues to shake the box office. The movie added Rs. 12.35 crore to the tally on its Day 6 (Tuesday), taking the 6-day cume to Rs. 92.75 crore gross globally. Estimates suggest that the movie grossed around Rs. 11.25 crore on its Day 7 (Wednesday), witnessing a nominal drop from yesterday.

With this sort of impressive run, Vaazha 2 stormed past the Rs. 100 crore gross mark in just 7 days. Currently, the cume stands at Rs. 104 crore gross. It is expected to close its extended opening week around Rs. 115 crore or so.

The Savin Sa directorial emerged as the fourth fastest Malayalam entrant in the three-digit crore club. It matched the pace of Lokah Chapter One: Chandra (7 days) but remained behind Mohanlal's Thudarum (6 days) and L2 Empuraan (2 days).

Worldwide Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 10.55 crore 2 Rs. 15.25 crore 3 Rs. 19.75 crore 4 Rs. 21.35 crore 5 Rs. 13.50 crore 6 Rs. 12.35 crore 7 Rs. 11.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 104 crore

After the success of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys , producer and writer Vipin Das returned with a sequel titled Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. Directed by Savin Sa, the film stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles.

It features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon. With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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