Vadh 2 Box Office Collections 1st Monday: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer crime thriller hits new low, nets Rs 25 lakh on Day 4

Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles, along with Kumud Mishra, Shilpa Shukla, Amitt Kumar and others, has recorded a big drop on its first Monday. The movie could add just Rs. 25 lakh to the tally, registered a dip of around 45 percent over its opening day.

Though it showed a promising start but couldn't capitalise well on the momentum. Currently standing at Rs. 2.30 crore nett, Vadh 2 is looking to wind its first week around Rs. 3 crore nett at the Indian box office. One must note that the movie is running in theaters with an active Buy-One-Get-One offer, which means actual collections are somewhere half of these figures. The movie should have stayed flat on its first Monday for a better result. So far, the trend is ordinary.

When compared to the original film, the sequel has done significantly better. For the record, Vadh had collected Rs. 65 lakh in its full run, while Vadh 2 is looking for a finish around Rs. 3.50 crore to Rs. 4 crore, depending on how the movie performs after O Romeo's release. This is a win of sorts for the film and deserves acknowledgement. However, some sections of the trade seem unwilling to recognise the value in such results.

One portal even states that “the second part shouldn’t really be happening.” A film with no face value is likely to do nearly tenfold the business of its predecessor, albeit at a low level of business, which clearly indicates some appreciation. Dismissing its existence outright is myopic. Moreover, at a time when the industry routinely struggles with a lack of releases for several weeks in a year, discouraging films that are at least finding some audience is counterproductive. Beyond box office mathematics, filmmaking is fundamentally an art form, and the idea of suppressing films solely because they do not cater to mass audiences is deeply flawed.

The Box Office Collections of Vadh 2 are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.45 cr. Saturday Rs. 0.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 0.85 cr. Monday Rs. 0.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 2.30 cr.

