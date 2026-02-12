Vadh 2 Box Office Collections 1st Wednesday: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer continues low-yet-steady run

Vadh 2, starring two senior actors, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles, is holding decently at the box office. Though the collections are on lower side, it's still appreaciable for a film like this with no star value. The movie collected around Rs. 20 lakh on its first Wednesday, registering around 10 percent drop over Monday.

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 took its 6-day cume to Rs. 2.85 crore nett. The crime thriller is looking to close its opening week at Rs. 3 crore nett at the Indian box office. Based on the current trends, the Sanjay Mishra starrer is expected to wrap its box office journey in the range of Rs. 3.50 crore to Rs. 4 crore nett.

Though the movie had a promising start, it couldn't continue with the same. Had the movie showed better legs, the lifetime target for Vadh 2 would be on much higher side. Nevertheless, it is an appreciable figure considering how the first film performed. However, some sections of the trade seem unwilling to recognise the value in such results.

One portal even states that “the second part shouldn’t really be happening.” A film with no face value is likely to do nearly tenfold the business of its predecessor, albeit at a low level of business, which clearly indicates some appreciation. Dismissing its existence outright is myopic. Moreover, at a time when the industry routinely struggles with a lack of releases for several weeks in a year, discouraging films that are at least finding some audience is counterproductive. Beyond box office mathematics, filmmaking is fundamentally an art form, and the idea of suppressing films solely because they do not cater to mass audiences is deeply flawed.

The Box Office Collections of Vadh 2 are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.45 cr. Saturday Rs. 0.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 0.90 cr. Monday Rs. 0.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 0.30 cr. Wednesday Rs. 0.20 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 2.85 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

