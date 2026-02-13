Vadh 2 Box Office Collections 1st Week: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer collects Rs 3 crore in 7 days

Vadh 2 starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles, alongwith Kumud Mishra, Shilpa Shukla, Amitt Singh and others, wrapped its opening week at the box office. The crime thriller, directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, added Rs. 20 lakh to the tally on its Day 7, bringing the total cume to Rs. 3.05 crore nett in India.

Backed by Luv Films, Vadh 2 had a promising start but since then it only saw an ordinary trend. Now, the movie is set to face O' Romeo and Tu Yaa Main at the box office, which means it won't be able to play in cinemas for a long time. It is likely to wind its entire run around Rs. 3.50 crore or so. One must note that the movie is running with an activated Buy-One-Get-One offer ever since its release.

When compared to the original film, Vadh 2 performed far better. For the record, the first film wrapped its entire run around Rs. 65 lakh only. That said, the movie definitely found some audience, which is rare for a film like this. However, some sections of the trade seem unwilling to recognise the value in such results.

One portal even states that “the second part shouldn’t really be happening.” A film with no face value is likely to do nearly tenfold the business of its predecessor, albeit at a low level of business, which clearly indicates some appreciation. Dismissing its existence outright is myopic. Moreover, at a time when the industry routinely struggles with a lack of releases for several weeks in a year, discouraging films that are at least finding some audience is counterproductive. Beyond box office mathematics, filmmaking is fundamentally an art form, and the idea of suppressing films solely because they do not cater to mass audiences is deeply flawed.

The Box Office Collections of Vadh 2 are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.45 cr. Saturday Rs. 0.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 0.90 cr. Monday Rs. 0.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 0.30 cr. Wednesday Rs. 0.20 cr. Thursday Rs. 0.20 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 3.05 cr.

