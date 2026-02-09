Vadh 2 Box Office Collections 1st weekend: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta film records reasonable trend, nets Rs 2.25 crore in 3 days

Vadh 2, directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, and starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles, is holding decently at the box office. The crime thriller recorded a 20 percent spike on its Day 3, adding around Rs. 90 lakh to Rs. 1 crore to the tally. This took its opening weekend cume to Rs. 2.10 - 2.20 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Interestingly, the first film had collected just Rs. 65 lakh in its entire run in 2022. Comparing to the same, the sequel genuinely found a good audience and has performed well so far. It is now to be seen how well Vadh 2 holds on the weekdays. As of now, the Sanjay Mishra starrer is looking for a favourable end at the box office.

One portal even states that “the second part shouldn’t really be happening.” A film with no face value is likely to do nearly tenfold the business of its predecessor, albeit at a low level of business, which clearly indicates some appreciation. Dismissing its existence outright is myopic. Moreover, at a time when the industry routinely struggles with a lack of releases for several weeks in a year, discouraging films that are at least finding some audience is counterproductive. Beyond box office mathematics, filmmaking is fundamentally an art form, and the idea of suppressing films solely because they do not cater to mass audiences is deeply flawed.

The Box Office Collections of Vadh 2 are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.45 cr. Saturday Rs. 0.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 0.90-1 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 2.10 cr.

