Vadh 2 Box Office Collections Day 5: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta's film remains flat on discounted Tuesday

Vadh 2, directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, and starring senior actors, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, in the lead roles, couldn't post any sort of growth on its first discounted Tuesday. The jump wasn't recorded on Tuesday as it was running with Buy-One-Get-One offer since its release, which eventually balanced it out.

The crime thriller collected Rs. 25 lakh on Day 5, bringing the total cume to Rs. 2.60 crore nett at the Indian box office. Based on the current trends, the movie will wrap its second week around Rs. 3 crore nett in total. Vadh 2 had a promising start, which raised the trade expectations. But, the movie could record ordinary trends so far when it needed a extraordinary hold.

Nevertheless, the sequel has already surpassed the lifetime cume of its first film. If the movie manages to sustain even after O' Romeo's release, it might reach Rs. 3.50-4 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run. This is a win of sorts for the film and deserves acknowledgement. However, some sections of the trade seem unwilling to recognise the value in such results.

One portal even states that “the second part shouldn’t really be happening.” A film with no face value is likely to do nearly tenfold the business of its predecessor, albeit at a low level of business, which clearly indicates some appreciation. Dismissing its existence outright is myopic. Moreover, at a time when the industry routinely struggles with a lack of releases for several weeks in a year, discouraging films that are at least finding some audience is counterproductive. Beyond box office mathematics, filmmaking is fundamentally an art form, and the idea of suppressing films solely because they do not cater to mass audiences is deeply flawed.

The Box Office Collections of Vadh 2 are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.45 cr. Saturday Rs. 0.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 0.90 cr. Monday Rs. 0.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 0.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 2.60 cr.

