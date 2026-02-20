Vadh 2 Box Office Collections Week 2: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta film adds Rs 25 lakh, targets Rs 3.50 cr finish

Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles, was released in theaters on February 6, 2026. As the spiritual sequel has completed two weeks at the box office, the crime thriller has added Rs 25 lakh to its total collections.

During the first week of its release, the Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer collected a total of Rs 3.05 crore. With the second week’s collections included, the total cume of the movie stands at Rs 3.30 crore. As the movie continues its run despite new releases like O Romeo and Tu Yaa Main, the film is targeting an Rs 3.50 crore finish at the box office.

Backed by Luv Films, the film had a promising start, but since then, it has seen an ordinary trend at the box office. When compared to the original film, the spiritual sequel has performed far better, with the first installment wrapping up its entire run at around Rs 65 lakh only.

The Box Office Collections of Vadh 2 are as follows:

Week Nett Week 1 Rs 3.05 crore Week 2 Rs 25 lakh Total Rs 3.30 crore

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 follows the story of a police officer’s pursuit of the truth in a shocking prison crime. The narrative intertwines with the lives of a widowed prison guard and a soon-to-be-released inmate, unraveling a web of morality and redemption.

Along with Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta as co-leads, the movie also features Kumud Mishra, Amitt K. Singh, Yogita Bihani, Akshay Dogra, and Shilpa Shukla in key roles. The movie’s spiritual prequel, titled Vadh, was released in 2022.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

