Vadh 2 Box Office: Sanjay Mishra & Neena Gupta starrer jumps by 70 percent on Saturday; collects Rs 1.20 crore in two days

Vadh 2 collected Rs. 75 lakh nett approx on Saturday, which was around 70 per cent higher than its opening day. Ideally, the film would have doubled its first-day numbers, but the jump is still reasonable, especially if it manages further growth on Sunday.

The first Vadh collected around Rs. 65 lakh nett over its entire run in 2022, while the sequel has already nearly doubled that figure within just two days. The lifetime total of Vadh 2 is therefore expected to be significantly higher. This is a win of sorts for the film and deserves acknowledgement. However, some sections of the trade seem unwilling to recognise the value in such results.

One portal even states that “the second part shouldn’t really be happening.” A film with no face value is likely to do nearly tenfold the business of its predecessor, albeit at a low level of business, which clearly indicates some appreciation. Dismissing its existence outright is myopic. Moreover, at a time when the industry routinely struggles with a lack of releases for several weeks in a year, discouraging films that are at least finding some audience is counterproductive. Beyond box office mathematics, filmmaking is fundamentally an art form, and the idea of suppressing films solely because they do not cater to mass audiences is deeply flawed.

The Box Office Collections of Vadh 2 are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.45 cr. Saturday Rs. 0.75 cr. Total Rs. 1.20 cr.

Another release, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain couldn't post any sort of positive growth at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji film continues decent run, nets 2 cr on 2nd Friday