Vadh 2 Final Box Office Collections: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta-led crime thriller set to wrap theatrical run at Rs 3.35 crore

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer crime thriller, Vadh 2, has almost exhausted its entire theatrical run at the box office. The Jaspal Singh Sandhu directorial debuted with Rs. 50 lakh on Day 1 and went on to collect around Rs. 3.05 crore in its opening week. Furthermore, the movie witnessed a massive drop in the second week, when it minted just Rs. 25 lakh.

Since then, it only could add around Rs. 5 lakh more to the tally, bringing its entire cume to Rs. 3.35 crore nett (Rs. 4 crore gross) at the Indian box office. Considering the cast, budget, and scale of the movie, Vadh 2 performed well. However, it should have recorded a much better theatrical run, if the movie had received audience support and better showcasing.

The original film had collected just Rs. 65 lakh in its entire run. Compared to which, Vadh 2 managed to smash 5 times more. However, the sequel ran in cinemas with an activated Buy-One-Get-One offer, which means the actual earnings will be on the lower side.

Co-starring Kumud Mishra, Amitt Singh, Shilpa Shukla, and others, the crime thriller was released alongwith Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Roll in cinemas. Though the comedy drama had a strong TV IP attached to it, still Vadh 2 performed far better. This is a win of sorts for the film and deserves acknowledgement. However, some sections of the trade seem unwilling to recognise the value in such results.

One portal even states that “the second part shouldn’t really be happening.” A film with no face value has done more than five times the business of its predecessor, albeit at a low level of business, which clearly indicates some appreciation. Dismissing its existence outright is myopic. Moreover, at a time when the industry routinely struggles with a lack of releases for several weeks in a year, discouraging films that are at least finding some audience is counterproductive. Beyond box office mathematics, filmmaking is fundamentally an art form, and the idea of suppressing films solely because they do not cater to mass audiences is deeply flawed.

