Valentine's Weekend: Khiladi performs poorly at the box office while DJ Tillu heads towards blockbuster

The Valentine’s day weekend saw the release of 2 much awaited Tollywood films - Khiladi and DJ Tillu. Ravi Teja, who was running high on success post his Sankranti 2021 blockbuster Krack, faced a tough time this time around as his film could not perform well at the box office. Given the astronomical prices it is sold at, the film is bound to make its distributors lose a significant amount of money. On the other hand, DJ Tillu, starring new faces, opened to very good numbers not just in the Telugu states but in USA as well. The opening in USA is so good that the film broke even on its very first day. Even though DJ Tillu released a day later than Khiladi which saw an 11th February release, it is expected to start leading from Wednesday and pose a greater lifetime number than veteran Ravi Teja’s film.

The box office breakup of Khiladi and DJ Tillu is as follows:-

Khiladi:

Nizam: Rs. 5.40cr gross (Rs. 2.40cr share)

Andhra: Rs. 5.70cr gross (Rs. 3.45cr share)

Ceeded: Rs. 1.85cr gross (Rs. 1.20cr share)

Rest Of India: Rs. 1cr gross (Rs. 0.40cr share)

Total 3 day share: Rs. 7.45cr

Valuation of Khiladi is around Rs. 22cr and with poor reception of Khiladi in USA too, Khiladi looks to be a theatrical disaster with a recovery of around 50% in the best case scenario.

DJ Tillu:

Nizam: Rs. 5.40cr gross (Rs 2.95cr share)

Ceeded: Rs. 1.05cr gross (Rs. 0.70cr share)

Andhra: Rs. 2.95cr gross (Rs. 1.80cr share)

Rest Of India: Rs 50L gross (Rs. 0.20cr share)

Total 2 day share: Rs 5.65cr

Valuation of DJ Tillu is around Rs. 7.5cr and the film is expected to break even by wednesday. In USA, DJ Tillu had a weekend of 330k dollars. To put things to perspective, Khiladi is yet to cross 100k dollars in USA.

DJ Tillu took the lead in major cities but what’s surprising is that it will start leading in every territory as it is the first choice for cinegoers across the Telugu states.

What are your thoughts on the box office performance of both films?

Also read: DJ Tillu Review: This crime comedy is absolutely enjoyable & non-conformist