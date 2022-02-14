Valentine's Weekend: Khiladi performs poorly at the box office, DJ Tillu emerges HIT.

The Valentine’s day weekend saw the release of two films from Tollywood - Khiladi and DJ Tillu. Ravi Teja, who was running high post his Sankranti blockbuster Krack last year, faced a tough time this time around as his film could not perform well at the box office. The film had higher costs involved than usual Ravi Teja film, but collections are like a usual Ravi film only, which mean there will be losses on the board.

DJ Tillu, starring new faces, opened to very good numbers on Saturday and remained steady on Sunday. The film has emerged first HIT of the year from Tollywood and could possibly go on to become a SUPER HIT if collections hold well in the coming days. The film also did extremely well in the USA with a weekend of $330K approx, breaking even on its very first day of release. Even though DJ Tillu was released a day later than Khiladi, DJ Tillu will take lead probably by Wednesday in terms of total gross.

The territorial breakdown of Khiladi and DJ Tillu is as follows:

Khiladi

Nizam - Rs. 5.40 crores (Rs. 2.40 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 5.75 crores (Rs. 3.45 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 1.85 crores (Rs. 1.20 crores share)

Rest Of India: Rs. 1cr (Rs. 0.40 crores share)

Total - Rs. 14 crores (Rs. 7.45 crores share)

DJ Tillu

Nizam - Rs. 5.40 crores (Rs 2.95 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 1.10 crores (Rs. 0.70 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 3 crores (Rs. 1.80 crores share)

Rest Of India - Rs 50 lakhs (Rs. 20 lakhs share)

Total - Rs. 10 crores (Rs. 5.65 crores share)

Also read: DJ Tillu Review: This crime comedy is absolutely enjoyable & non-conformist