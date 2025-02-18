Valentine's Weekend Top Global Grossers: Vicky Kaushal led Chhaava occupies an enviable 6th position; Ne Zha 2 and Captain America 4 rule to roost
This Valentine’s weekend, Ne Zha 2 and Captain America 4 topped the global box office, with Chhaava impressively securing 6th place, showcasing the global appeal of diverse storytelling.
This Valentine’s weekend, the global box office witnessed a thrilling clash of genres, with animated epics, superhero spectacles, and historical dramas competing for audience attention. While Ne Zha 2 and Captain America 4, officially titled Captain America: Brave New World, soared to the top, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava made an impressive mark by securing the sixth position. The film’s strong performance highlights the growing appeal of well-executed Indian offerings on the international stage.
Top Global Box Office Earners this Valentine’s Weekend (February 14-16)
|Rank
|Film
|Global Box Office (USD)
|1
|Ne Zha 2
|279 M
|2
|Captain America 4
|180.9 M
|3
|Bridget Jones
|32.8 M
|4
|Detective Chinatown
|26.01 M
|5
|Paddington in Peru
|20.3 M
|6
|Chhaava
|19.09 M
|7
|DogMan
|13.9 M
|8
|Heart Eyes
|10 M
Why Ne Zha 2, Captain America 4, and Chhaava Performed Well
Ne Zha 2 — A Powerful Blend of Mythology and Animation
The Chinese animated sequel Ne Zha 2 dominated the global box office with a massive USD 279 million. Expanding on the mythological roots of its predecessor, the film blends traditional folklore with stunning animation and an emotionally charged narrative. Its worldwide success is fueled by stellar domestic reception and growing international appreciation for Asian animation.
Captain America 4 — The Marvel Magic
Captain America 4 raked in USD 180.9 million globally, solidifying the continued dominance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film marks Anthony Mackie’s first solo outing as the titular superhero, featuring high-stakes action, emotional depth, and an intriguing new villain. The franchise’s loyal fanbase contributed to its stellar debut, making it the biggest Hollywood release of the weekend.
Chhaava — Patriotism and National Pride Did the Trick
Chhaava is a grand historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, showcases his valiant leadership, battle acumen, and his sacrifices in the Mughal era. With power-packed performances from Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna (as Maharani Yesubai Bhosle), and Akshaye Khanna (as Aurangzeb), a lavish production scale, and a gripping narrative, Chhaava has resonated well with audiences in India and the diaspora, earning USD 19.09 million and securing sixth position globally
With a diverse range of films reigning supreme across markets, this Valentine’s Day weekend reinforced the global appetite for compelling storytelling, setting the stage for more diversity at the multicontinental box office in the coming weeks.
