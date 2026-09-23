Vibe Box Office Collections: Kunal Kemmu starrer jumps by 25 per cent on 1st discounted Tuesday, nets Rs 9 crore in 5 days

Vibe collected Rs. 1 crore on its first Tuesday, registering a 25 per cent jump from the previous day. The spy-comedy drama took its 5-day theatrical cume to Rs. 9.10 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie is heading to close its first week around Rs. 10.50-11 crore nett. That's a low figure, to say the least.

Directed by Kunal Kemmu, the movie garnered mixed word-of-mouth, which is why it is struggling at the box office. Had it met with positive reception, it would have recorded good traction.

Vibe is a flop at the box office. The only consolation for the film is that it is performing better than Daayra. Based on current trends, the movie is looking to close its entire theatrical run around Rs. 20 crore or so.

Box Office Collections of Vibe are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 1.75 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.75 crore Day 3 Rs. 2.85 crore Day 4 Rs. 0.75 crore Day 5 Rs. 1.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 9.10 crore

More about Vibe

Vibe follows best friends Hardik and Bugs, whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn after a disastrous planetarium date. The two accidentally get caught up in a secret operation led by the mysterious Madam H and are pulled into an adventure far beyond their experience. As they travel from Mumbai to Bangkok, their clumsy decisions, quick thinking, and strong friendship repeatedly get them into trouble.

How the two friends manage to fulfil their mission and navigate this high-stakes adventure while working together despite their contrasting personalities and dealing with the chaos around them is explored in the film.

Directed, written, and co-produced by lead actor Kunal Kemmu, the film features Sparsh Shrivastava, Preity Zinta , Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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