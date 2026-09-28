Vibe Box Office Collections: Kunal Kemmu's film collects Rs 2.50 crore in 2nd weekend, nets Rs 13 crore in 10 days

Vibe, starring Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta, and Sparsh Srivastava in the lead role, wrapped up its second weekend at Rs. 2.50 crore nett at the Indian box office. That's a 65 per cent drop from the previous weekend. This took its running cume to Rs. 13 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Kunal Kemmu himself, the spy comedy drama met with mixed word-of-mouth, which is why it is struggling at the box office. The movie turned out to be a FLOP venture and is looking to close its entire run very soon. Based on current trends, the movie is expected to wind up its theatrical run around Rs. 15 crore to Rs. 17 crore nett in India.

The movie will face Drishyam: The Conclusion from the coming weekend, which might push it off the screens.

Box Office Collections of Vibe are as follows:

Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 10.50 crore 2nd Weekend Rs. 2.50 crore Total Rs. 13.00 crore

More about Vibe

Vibe follows best friends Hardik and Bugs, whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn after a disastrous planetarium date. The two accidentally get caught up in a secret operation led by the mysterious Madam H and are pulled into an adventure far beyond their experience. As they travel from Mumbai to Bangkok, their clumsy decisions, quick thinking, and strong friendship repeatedly get them into trouble.

How the two friends manage to fulfil their mission and navigate this high-stakes adventure while working together despite their contrasting personalities and dealing with the chaos around them is explored in the film.

Directed, written, and co-produced by lead actor Kunal Kemmu, the film features Sparsh Shrivastava, Preity Zinta , Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Mirzapur Box Office Collections: Ali Fazal starrer drops by 65 per cent in 4th weekend, nets Rs 220 crore in 24 days