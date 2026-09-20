Vibe Box Office: Kunal Kemmu starrer grows to Rs 2.70 crore on Saturday; Aims at Rs 7.50 crore opening weekend

Vibe, starring Kunal Kemmu in the lead role, witnessed growth on its second day at the Indian box office. The film opened its theatrical run on a low note but recorded a noticeable increase in collections on Saturday, with its Day 2 earnings reaching approximately Rs 2.70 crore nett.

Vibe had opened to around Rs 1.80 crore nett on Day 1, taking its two-day total to approximately Rs 4.50 crore nett. The growth on Saturday offers some momentum heading into Sunday. If the film maintains this upward trend, the Kunal Kemmu starrer is now aiming to collect around Rs 7.50 crore nett during its opening weekend.

Box Office Collections of Vibe are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 1.80 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.70 crore (est.) Total Rs. 4.50 crore

More about Vibe

Vibe follows best friends Hardik and Bugs, whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn after a disastrous planetarium date. The two accidentally get caught up in a secret operation led by the mysterious Madam H and are pulled into an adventure far beyond their experience. As they travel from Mumbai to Bangkok, their clumsy decisions, quick thinking, and strong friendship repeatedly get them into trouble.

How the two friends manage to fulfil their mission and navigate this high-stakes adventure while working together despite their contrasting personalities and dealing with the chaos around them is explored in the film.

Directed, written, and co-produced by lead actor Kunal Kemmu, the film features Sparsh Shrivastava, Preity Zinta , Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Vibe Box Office Collections: Kunal Kemmu starrer opens low with Rs 1.6 crore nett on Day 1, needs weekend surge for better run