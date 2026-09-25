Vibe Opening Week Box Office Collections: Kunal Kemmu starrer collects Rs 60 lakh on Thursday, nets Rs 10.50 crore in 7 days

Vibe wrapped up its opening week at around Rs. 10.45 crore nett at the Indian box office, with Rs. 60 lakh coming on Day 7. The spy comedy entertainer starring Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta, Sparsh Srivastava, and others turned out to be a flop venture at the box office.

One of the major reasons why the movie struggled with audiences is its average word-of-mouth. Had the movie garnered a positive reception, things would have been better.

Vibe is now heading to wind up its entire run in the range of Rs. 15 to 20 crore nett at the Indian box office. That will be lower than Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express.

Box Office Collections of Vibe are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 1.75 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.75 crore Day 3 Rs. 2.85 crore Day 4 Rs. 0.75 crore Day 5 Rs. 1.00 crore Day 6 Rs. 0.75 crore Day 7 Rs. 0.60 crore (est.) Total Rs. 10.45 crore

More about Vibe

Vibe follows best friends Hardik and Bugs, whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn after a disastrous planetarium date. The two accidentally get caught up in a secret operation led by the mysterious Madam H and are pulled into an adventure far beyond their experience. As they travel from Mumbai to Bangkok, their clumsy decisions, quick thinking, and strong friendship repeatedly get them into trouble.

How the two friends manage to fulfil their mission and navigate this high-stakes adventure while working together despite their contrasting personalities and dealing with the chaos around them is explored in the film.

Directed, written, and co-produced by lead actor Kunal Kemmu, the film features Sparsh Shrivastava, Preity Zinta , Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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