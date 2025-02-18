Vidaamuyarchi Day 13 India Box Office: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's movie adds JUST Rs 25 lakh on 2nd Tuesday

Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead, failed to maintain a good trajectory at the box office. The action thriller has recorded another drop on its second Tuesday.

Vidaamuyarchi collects Rs 25 lakh on Day 13 in Tamil Nadu

Backed by Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi is continuously facing drops at the box office. As per estimates, the movie could only collect a mere Rs 25 lakh today on Day 13 (2nd Tuesday) and took the total cume to Rs 76.30 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.

Considering its downward trends, one can say that the movie is near its theatrical end. Vidaamuyarchi is gearing up to wrap its box office journey on a disappointing note as the movie was among the biggest box office bets of Kollywood cinema.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see the perfect comeback of Ajith Kumar at the box office. Though Vidaamuyarchi couldn't impress the audience, fans are hyped for Good Bad Ugly. It will be interesting to see how it performs at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Vidaamuyarchi in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 25.50 crore 2 Rs 10 crore 3 Rs 13 crore 4 Rs 12.50 crore 5 Rs 3.50 crore 6 Rs 3.75 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 2.00 crore 9 Rs 0.90 crore 10 Rs 1.10 crore 11 Rs 1.25 crore 12 Rs 0.30 crore 13 Rs 0.25 crore Total Rs 76.30 crore



Vidaamuyarchi In Cinemas

Vidaamuyarchi is available in cinemas now. Have you watched it yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.