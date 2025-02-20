Vidaamuyarchi Global Box Office Update 2 Weeks: Ajith Kumar's actioner grosses LOW Rs 135 crore in 15 days

Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, recorded an underwhelming total in its 15 days of theatrical run. The movie is now near its end and expected to move out of the cinemas with the arrival of Dragon and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

Vidaamuyarchi rakes over just Rs 135 crore in 15 days globally

After packing a strong punch on its opening day, the Ajith Kumar starrer struggled to find an audience in the cinemas. The movie witnessed a downward trajectory and a poor trend since then and never showed any sign of growth. The action thriller has been completed 15 days of release now and its worldwide gross collection could reach only Rs 135 crore.

This is the lowest figure among all the Tamil releases starring bigwigs of the industry. Out of Rs 135 crore, a major chunk of Rs 79 crore gross was recorded from Tamil Nadu only. The rest of Rs 56 crore came from the rest of India and overseas territories.

Vidaamuyarchi to wrap up its global cume with FLOP verdict

Released with much anticipation, Vidaamuyarchi is inspired by the Hollywood movie Breakdown. Co-starring Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, the movie is set to bag a FLOP verdict by the end of its theatrical run.

Advertisement

Vidaamuyarchi is now the fourth highest-grossing movie of Ajith Kumar’s career after Thunivu, Viswasam, and Valimai. Fans will have to wait for a little longer for the proper comeback of Ajith Kumar to the big screen. His next venture is Good Bad Ugly, slated to release on April 10. It will be interesting to see if it can impress the audience and break the box office draught for the Tamil Superstar.

Vidaamuyarchi In Cinemas

Vidaamuyarchi is available in cinemas now. Have you watched it yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.