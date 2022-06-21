Vikram (Hindi) Box Office: Kamal Haasan starrer heads for Rs 10 crore with a 100 percent Return on Investment

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi has broken many records in its Tamil language. The film has secured the highest-ever gross in Tamil language although the highest Tamil origin grosser remains S. Shankar’s 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. While the numbers down south and overseas have been simply spectacular, it is the interesting trend from north India for its Hindi version that is drawing many eyeballs. The trend is unlike any film we have seen from the south, barring Pushpa, as the film is expected to secure a lifetime cume that is more than 30× the opening day.

The Kamal Haasan-led film had very modest beginnings in Hindi as it opened to a mere Rs. 30 lakh on its opening day. The film grew with every passing day, remained steady on weekdays, and grew again on weekends. Going by the trend, the film is on the course of tripling its first-week business by the end of its run, which is incredible. The film is doing greater business than its two competitors that started off better in the Hindi belt: Samrat Prithviraj and Major, on a day-to-day basis in Hindi now. The film was purchased by Pen Marudhar for a sum of Rs. 2.5 cr on minimum guarantee basis and the film is likely to have a share of more than Rs. 5 cr, thus securing a return on investment in the north of 100 percent. From a commercial standpoint, the film is a blockbuster for Pen Movies but a Rs. 10 cr nett lifetime number is not really a benchmark.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Vikram (Hindi) are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 30 lakh

Saturday – Rs. 60 lakh

Sunday – Rs. 1 cr

Monday – Rs. 35 lakh

Tuesday – Rs. 40 lakh

Wednesday – Rs. 45 lakh

Thursday – Rs. 30 lakh

Collections after first week – Rs. 3.40 cr

2nd Friday - Rs. 22 lakh

2nd Saturday - Rs. 45 lakh

2nd Sunday - Rs. 60 lakh

2nd Monday - Rs. 27 lakh

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 32 lakh

2nd Wednesday – Rs. 32 lakh

2nd Thursday – Rs. 31 lakh

Collections after second week - Rs. 5.89 cr

3rd Friday – Rs. 32 lakh

3rd Saturday – Rs. 56 lakh

3rd Sunday – Rs. 75 lakh

Collections after third weekend – Rs. 7.52 cr

3rd Monday - Rs. 30 lakh

Total collections to date – Rs. 7.82 cr

