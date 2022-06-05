Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj and Major cumulatively collect Rs. 85 crore gross on day 1; Kamal Haasan leads

This week saw the release of three big Indian films namely Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil and Sashi Kiran Tikka’s Major starring Adivi Vesh and Saiee Manjrekar. The three films saw a cumulative worldwide box office gross of around Rs. 85 cr with Vikram leading by a margin in excess of 400 percentage.

Kamal Haasan with Vikram gave his biggest box office opening by a huge margin. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial opened to a worldwide cume of Rs. 58 cr. The film collected more than Rs. 32 cr gross in India with 22 cr coming from Tamil Nadu. It piped 3.25 million dollars from overseas with major contributors being North America and Middle East. The day 2 box office of Vikram is terrific. The film is showing strong legs and is sure to be among the highest grossing Tamil films worldwide at the end of its run.

Akshay Kumar fronted Samrat Prithviraj put on a dismal show at the box office as it could only manage around Rs 14 cr gross worldwide on day 1. The film domestically raked in Rs. 11.70 cr gross from its Hindi version and Rs. 5 lakh from its dubbed versions. The overseas collections are around 250k dollars and it is very low. The historical drama hasn’t shown much growth on day 2 and the film is heading towards a poor fate.

Major’s box office is a mixed bag. The day 1 worldwide gross is Rs. 13.5 cr. The film managed Rs. 8.5 cr gross from India with most of the takings coming from the Telugu version. It earned 650k dollars from overseas and it is a good number. The film needs to grow over the weekend and sustain on weekdays for a favourable result.

