Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collections: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju starrer records steep drop on Tuesday, grosses Rs 81 crore in 5 days

Vishwanath & Sons recorded a steep drop on Tuesday from an already ordinary Monday. The movie collected Rs. 6 crore on Day 5, bringing the total cume to Rs. 81.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. It is expected to close this week around the Rs. 90 crore mark.

However, for the cost involved, the movie is heading towards an underwhelming total. The movie has fallen under the Rs. 2 crore mark on Tuesday in its home state, Tamil Nadu, which is disappointing. In fact, it turned a flop in its home turf.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Vishwanath & Sons in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 17.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 23.25 cr. Monday Rs. 8.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. Total Rs. 81.50 cr.

The Suriya starrer is witnessing a good run in Telugu states, where it has fetched the maximum Rs. 34 crore so far. If it manages to hold well further as well, it might sail through a successful run in AP/TS, but that won't be enough.

Co-starring Mamitha Baiju, Vishwanath & Sons needs a miraculous turnaround from here on to have a chance at the box office. Suriya had a big blockbuster earlier this year with Karuppu, but now he is back to pre-Karuppu levels.

The Territorial Breakdown for Vishwanath & Sons in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 31.00 cr. APTS Rs. 34.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 9.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 5.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 81.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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