Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collections: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's film collects Rs 5 crore on Day 6, nears Rs.90 crore mark

Vishwanath & Sons collected Rs. 5 crore on its first Wednesday, registering a 15 per cent drop from the previous day. This took its theatrical total to Rs. 86.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. The Suriya and Mamitha Baiju starrer is heading to wrap its first week at the Rs. 90 crore mark.

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Directed by Venky Atluri, the movie is expected to see a good spike in the second weekend, where it will also cross the Rs. 100 crore mark. How far the movie can go from there on will depend on its hold on weekdays.

The movie is witnessing a below-par performance at the box office, especially in its home state. In Tamil Nadu, the movie has dropped to Rs. 2 crore in daily collections, which isn't a good sign. In fact, it is holding well in Telugu markets despite being an original Tamil film. Suriya had a big blockbuster earlier this year with Karuppu, but now he is back to pre-Karuppu levels.

The day-wise box office collections for Vishwanath & Sons in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 17.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 23.25 cr. Monday Rs. 8.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 5.00 cr. Total Rs. 86.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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