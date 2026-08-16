Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collections: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's film records good surge on Day 2, grosses Rs 43.50 crore in two days

Tamil film Vishwanath & Sons recorded a good jump on its Day 2. The movie collected Rs. 25 crore on Saturday, registering a spike of 45 per cent from the opening day. The spike came due to the Independence Day holiday. The two-day running cume of the Suriya starrer reached Rs. 43.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. It is expected to hold well today as well on Day 3 and close its opening weekend on a promising note.

The film is doing very well in AP/TS, but in Tamil Nadu, it could have probably done a bit higher, although the occupancy level is healthy. Directed by Venky Atluri, the movie collected Rs. 17.25 crore in its home turf, while it fetched the best Rs. 17.50 crore in the Telugu states. The movie further collected Rs. 5 crore from Karnataka, Rs. 3.25 crore from Kerala, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 50 lakh to the tally.

The Suriya starrer is expected to close its opening weekend at around Rs. 63 crore gross in India. How far it can go at the box office will depend on how it holds on the weekdays. The movie is facing holdover releases, DC and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, at the box office; however, it has reviews in its favor.

The Territory-wise Box office collections of Vishwanath & Sons are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 17.25 crore AP/TS Rs. 17.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 5.00 crore Kerala Rs. 3.25 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.50 crore India Rs. 43.50 crore

More about Vishwanath & Sons

Vishwanath & Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, an Olympic-level sportsperson who was raised by his devoted mother to excel in the sport. Seemingly a single father, Sanjay’s life takes an unexpected turn when he learns that his son requires urgent medical treatment. This leads him to cross paths with Maddy, a spirited and carefree woman in her 20s.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Raveena Tandon and Radikaa Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collections: Tom Holland starrer witnesses big spike on Independence Day, grosses Rs 534 crore