Vishwanath And Sons Final Worldwide Box Office Collections: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's film exhausts theatrical run at Rs 205 crore

Vishwanath & Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, exhausted its entire box office on a decent note. The movie closed its theatrical run, grossing Rs. 205 crore at the worldwide box office. Of this, around Rs. 140 crore came from the Indian markets alone, while the movie fetched over USD 6.85 million (Rs. 65 crore) from the international territories.

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The movie performed best in Telugu states despite being an original Tamil film. It collected Rs. 58.50 crore in AP/TS, which is higher than Tamil Nadu's Rs. 55 crore cume. The Telugu markets carried its theatrical run to a decent note; otherwise, the movie would have struggled much more. In its home state, Vishwanath & Sons seemed like it might end up worse but has done slightly better than feared, but still not up to the mark.

Furthermore, the movie fetched over Rs. 16.75 crore in Karnataka and Rs. 8.25 crore in Kerala, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally.

The Territorial Breakdown for Vishwanath & Sons is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 55.00 cr. APTS Rs. 58.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 16.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 8.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 140.00 cr. Overseas Rs. 65.00 cr.

(USD 6.85 million) Worldwide Rs. 205 crore

Though the movie emerged as Suriya's second-highest grosser of all time after Karuppu, it was still expected to perform much better. Suriya's next release is Scene, helmed by Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan. It will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office.

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Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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