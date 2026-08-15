Vishwanath And Sons Opening Day Box Office Collections: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju starrer takes GOOD start, grosses Rs 17 crore on Day 1

After the grand comeback of Suriya with Karuppu, the actor returned to the screen with Vishwanath & Sons. Directed by Venky Atluri of Lucky Baskhar fame, the movie has taken a good start at the box office. The heartwarming romantic drama grossed over Rs. 17 crore on its opening day in India.

The Tamil film performed best in Telugu states, where it fetched around Rs. 7 crore, while it collected Rs. 6.50 crore from Suriya's home turf. That's a good start for the genre it is. Co-starring Mamitha Baiju, Vishwanath & Sons collected Rs. 1.75 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 1.60 crore from Kerala, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 15 lakh.

The movie has garnered a largely favorable word-of-mouth, which should benefit it over the weekend. It is expected to see a big spike today on the Independence Day holiday. However, the Suriya starrer is facing holdover releases, DC and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which are expected to keep gaining traction this week.

The Territory-wise Box office collections of Vishwanath & Sons are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 6.50 crore AP/TS Rs. 7.00 crore Karnataka Rs. 1.75 crore Kerala Rs. 1.60 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.15 crore India Rs. 17.00 crore

More about Vishwanath & Sons

Vishwanath & Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, an Olympic-level sportsperson who was raised by his devoted mother to excel in the sport. Seemingly a single father, Sanjay’s life takes an unexpected turn when he learns that his son requires urgent medical treatment. This leads him to cross paths with Maddy, a spirited and carefree woman in her 20s.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Raveena Tandon and Radikaa Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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