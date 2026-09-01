Vishwanath And Sons Worldwide Box Office Collections: Suriya starrer on verge of entering the Rs 200 crore club globally

Vishwanath & Sons collected Rs. 8.75 crore in its 4 days of Week 3 at the Indian box office. Allied to its Week 1 of Rs. 93 crore and Week 2 of Rs. 33 crore, the running cume of the film reached Rs. 134.75 crore gross, domestically.

The movie fetched around USD 6.65 million(Rs. 63.25 crore) in the international markets, which took its worldwide cume to Rs. 198 crore gross so far. It is set to enter the Rs. 200 crore club in a couple of days. How far it can go at the box office will depend on its trends in the coming days.

The day-wise box office collections for Vishwanath & Sons in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 93.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 33.00 cr. Week 3 Rs. 8.75 cr. (4 days) Total Rs. 134.75 cr.

Vishwanath & Sons sustained decently, especially in the Telugu markets. The Suriya starrer collected around Rs. 57 crore in the twin states, which has put the film in a respectable total. In its home state, the movie seemed like it might end up worse but has done slightly better than feared, but still not up to the mark.

The Territorial Breakdown for Vishwanath & Sons is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 52.50 cr. APTS Rs. 57.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 16.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 7.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 134.75 cr. Overseas Rs. 63.25 cr.

(USD 6.65 million) Worldwide Rs. 198 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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