Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collections: Suriya starrer has a good first weekend grossing Rs. 105 Cr worldwide

Tamil film Vishwanath & Sons has a good first weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 67 crore approx. The trend over the weekend was also pretty good, with Sunday coming in about 30-35 per cent higher than a holiday-eve boosted opening day. There was a drop from Saturday to Sunday, but that is normal with Saturday being a huge Independence Day holiday.

Additionally, the film has grossed around USD 4 million (Rs. 38 crore) approx from the overseas markets, which gives it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 105 crore approx.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Vishwanath & Sons in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 17.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 23.50 cr. Total Rs. 67.25 cr.

Despite being a Tamil film, the leading market for the film is actually the Telugu states, which had a weekend of Rs. 27.25 crore approx versus Rs. 26.25 crore approx in Tamil Nadu. The former can be termed very good or even excellent, while Tamil Nadu could have been better. Suriya had a major comeback earlier this year with BLOCKBUSTER Karuppu in Tamil Nadu, but this film is back to the level of his previous films, although the trend is slighty better.

Elsewhere, Kerala and Karnataka have performed well. The weekend box office is good for the costs involved, although the Tamil Nadu distributor might be in a tricky position if the film doesn’t sustain from here. The weekdays’ hold will determine the fate of the film.

The Territorial Breakdown for Vishwanath & Sons in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 26.25 cr. APTS Rs. 27.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 8.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 4.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 67.25 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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