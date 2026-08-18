Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collections: Suriya starrer has an ordinary Monday, Gross Rs. 75 Cr in 4 days in India

Vishwanath & Sons had a so-so Monday at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 8.50 crore approx. The four-day running total for the Suriya starrer stands at Rs. 75.50 crore approx, with the first week expected to reach around Rs. 90 crore or so. The film had a good opening weekend, especially in the Telugu states, but the Monday hold has left a lot to be desired.

While on one hand, the hold in the Telugu states was good, the film cratered to a very low level of collections in Tamil Nadu, from where it will be difficult to come back. The film grossed Rs. 4 crore in the Telugu states, while in Tamil Nadu it was around Rs. 2.75 crore approx. It would have been far better if these collections were swapped because Tamil Nadu tends to hold better than the Telugu states, and having a higher base on Monday would have gone a long way.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Vishwanath & Sons in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 17.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 23.25 cr. Monday Rs. 8.50 cr. Total Rs. 75.50 cr.

Thanks to good performance in the Telugu states, the box office figures won’t be too bad for the costs involved on the production side, although some of the distributors, particularly in Tamil Nadu, are going to be in a rough spot. Suriya had a big BLOCKBUSTER in Tamil Nadu earlier this year, after a long drought. However, with this film, he is back to the levels he was at before Karuppu.

The Territorial Breakdown for Vishwanath & Sons in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 29.00 cr. APTS Rs. 31.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 9.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 5.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 75.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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