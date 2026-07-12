Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs 1.50 crore on 3rd Saturday, nears Rs 125 crore mark

Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs. 1.50 crore on its third Saturday, witnessing a 75 per cent spike from the previous day. The week-on-week drop is around 80 per cent, which is huge. It performed well in the first few days and then lost momentum from Wednesday onwards, further dented by new releases. The movie took its running cume to Rs. 123.65 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The third week of Welcome To The Jungle is headed for Rs. 6.5-7cr nett, which will be down 75 per cent from the second week. Ideally, it should have aimed to follow the Bhooth Bangla trend, but ended up doing worse than Housefull 5. That said, the movie is heading to close its entire run around the Rs. 135 crore nett mark in India, which is lower than what was earlier expected.

The Akshay Kumar film seemed poised to be a HIT film after Monday, but now it is pretty much ruled out. It is still a success but unlikely to be a HIT. Fortunately, the costs involved are very reasonable despite being a film from a big brand, i.e., Welcome. Had the film cost as much as Housefull 5, it would have been tough for it. Looking from other pov, while the low costs have made the film a success, the grosses are a bit of a disappointment for the brand value of Welcome.

The original Welcome was amongst the biggest grossers of all time, while the second one, despite not having Akshay Kumar in the lead, managed to open strongly and put up good final numbers. In that context, this one is a bit underwhelming.

The Box Office Collections of Welcome to the Jungle in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 92.25 cr. Week Two Rs. 29.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.85 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 123.65 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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