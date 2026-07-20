Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s comedy drama collects Rs 1 crore in 4th weekend, targets Rs 130 crore finish

Welcome To The Jungle is near its theatrical end at the box office. The Akshay Kumar starrer added Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 1.10 crore to the tally in its 4th weekend, bringing the total cume to Rs. 128.75 crore nett in India. Based on current trends, the movie is likely to close its entire box office run, around Rs. 130 crore nett or so.

That's a low figure for such a big IP. The Akshay Kumar movie was earlier on track to hit the Rs. 150 crore mark, but the momentum was wiped out after the first week. Nevertheless, Welcome to the Jungle is still a success.

Fortunately, the costs involved are very reasonable despite being a film from a big brand, i.e., Welcome. Had the film cost as much as Housefull 5, it would have been tough for it. Looking from other pov, while the low costs have made the film a success, the grosses are a bit of a disappointment for the brand value of Welcome.

For the unversed, the original Welcome was amongst the biggest grossers of all time, while the second one, despite not having Akki in the lead, managed to open strongly and put up good final numbers. In that context, this one is a bit underwhelming.

The Box Office Collections of Welcome to the Jungle in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 92.25 cr. Week Two Rs. 29.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.85 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.60 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.85 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.75 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.45 cr. 4th Weekend Rs. 1 - 1.10 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 128.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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