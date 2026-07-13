Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Akshay Kumar's comedy drama collects Rs 4.30 crore on 3rd Weekend, crosses Rs 125 crore mark

Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs. 4.30 crore in its third weekend, with Rs. 1.85 crore coming on Sunday. The movie registered around an 80 per cent drop from the previous weekend, which is a huge dip. The running cume of Welcome To The Jungle reached Rs. 125.60 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy drama is now running in its final legs. Unlike Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle doesn't have many long legs. Based on current trends, the movie is heading to wind up its third week around Rs. 7 to 9 crore, which will take its total cume near the Rs. 130 crore mark. From there, it is expected to add Rs. 5 crore or so more to the tally and wind up its entire run around the Rs. 135 crore nett mark.

This would be far less than Bhooth Bangla and Housefull 5's lifetime cumes. The Akshay Kumar film seemed poised to be a HIT film after Monday, but now it is pretty much ruled out. It is still a success but unlikely to be a HIT.

Fortunately, the costs involved are very reasonable despite being a film from a big brand, i.e., Welcome. Had the film cost as much as Housefull 5, it would have been tough for it. Looking from other pov, while the low costs have made the film a success, the grosses are a bit of a disappointment for the brand value of Welcome.

The original Welcome was amongst the biggest grossers of all time, while the second one, despite not having Akshay Kumar in the lead, managed to open strongly and put up good final numbers. In that context, this one is a bit underwhelming.

The Box Office Collections of Welcome to the Jungle in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 92.25 cr. Week Two Rs. 29.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.85 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.60 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.85 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 125.60 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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