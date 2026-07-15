Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s comedy drama collects Rs 75 lakh on 3rd Tuesday, nears theatrical end

Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs. 75 lakh on its third Tuesday, registering a 50 per cent spike from the previous day. The comedy drama, directed by Ahmed Khan, now stands at Rs. 126.85 crore nett in India. The movie is looking to close this week around Rs. 128 crore or so.

Based on current trends, the Akshay Kumar movie is expected to wind up its entire theatrical run around Rs. 135 crore nett at the Indian box office, which is less than Bhooth Bangla and Housefull 5's lifetime cumes. The movie will miss the Clean Hit verdict, but it is on track to be called a success.

Fortunately, the costs involved are very reasonable despite being a film from a big brand, i.e., Welcome. Had the film cost as much as Housefull 5, it would have been tough for it. Looking from other pov, while the low costs have made the film a success, the grosses are a bit of a disappointment for the brand value of Welcome.

For the unversed, the original Welcome was amongst the biggest grossers of all time, while the second one, despite not having Akshay Kumar in the lead, managed to open strongly and put up good final numbers. In that context, this one is a bit underwhelming.

The Box Office Collections of Welcome to the Jungle in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 92.25 cr. Week Two Rs. 29.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.85 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.60 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.85 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 126.85 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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