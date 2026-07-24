Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Akshay Kumar's film heads to close theatrical run at AVERAGE Rs 131 crore in India

Welcome To The Jungle has almost exhausted its theatrical run. The movie performed well in the first few days but couldn't maintain the same momentum further due to new releases. The Akshay Kumar starrer collected Rs. 92.25 crore in its first week, followed by Rs. 30 crore in the second week, Rs. 6.50 crore in the third week, and Rs. 1.50 crore in the fourth week. This took its entire cume to Rs. 130.25 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy entertainer is looking to wind up its entire box office run around Rs. 131 crore nett, which is a low figure for such a big IP and the Welcome brand. Though the production costs involved are reasonable, which made it a success at the box office. Still, it will be considered an Average performer. This is even less than Akki's Bhooth Bangla.

For the unversed, the original Welcome was amongst the biggest grossers of all time, while the second one, despite not having Akki in the lead, managed to open strongly and put up good final numbers. In that context, this one is a bit underwhelming.

The Box Office Collections of Welcome to the Jungle in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 92.25 cr. Week Two Rs. 30.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 6.50 cr. Week Four Rs. 1.50 cr. Total Rs. 130.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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