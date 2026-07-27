Welcome To The Jungle Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Akshay Kumar's comedy drama wraps theatrical run at Rs 193 crore

Welcome To The Jungle wrapped its entire box office journey at Rs. 193 crore gross worldwide. Of this, the comedy drama collected Rs. 157 crore from the Indian markets, while the overseas territories contributed around USD 3.75 million (Rs. 36 crore).

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie remained lower than Akshay Kumar's previous release, Bhooth Bangla. Considering the huge ensemble cast and Welcome brand, the lifetime run of Welcome To The Jungle is a bit underwhelming. Still, the movie manages to bag an Average verdict.

The Box Office Collections of Welcome to the Jungle in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 92.25 cr. Week Two Rs. 30.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 6.50 cr. Week Four Rs. 1.50 cr. Rest Rs. 0.75 cr. Total Rs. 131 cr.

(Rs. 157 cr gross)

For the unversed, the original Welcome was amongst the biggest grossers of all time, while the second one, despite not having Akki in the lead, managed to open strongly and put up good final numbers. In that context, this one is a bit underwhelming.

All eyes are now on Akshay Kumar's upcoming two releases: Haiwaan and the untitled film with Anees Bazmee.

Territory-wise box office collection of Welcome To The Jungle:

Area Box Office India Rs. 157 crore Overseas Rs. 36 crore

(USD 3.75 million) Worldwide Rs. 193 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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