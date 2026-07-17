Welcome To The Jungle Week 3 Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer adds Rs 6.50 crore against Dhamaal 4, targets Rs 130 crore finish

Welcome To The Jungle maintained a low-but-steady run in its third week. The movie, directed by Ahmed Khan, added another Rs. 45 lakh to the tally on Thursday, closing its third week at Rs. 6.45 crore nett. That's nearly a 78 per cent drop from the second week.

The Akshay Kumar starrer took its running cume to Rs. 127.75 crore in 21 days of theatrical run, including paid preview. Looking at its low trends in the third week, the movie is now taking its last few breaths at the box office. Welcome To The Jungle is heading to close its entire box office run around Rs. 130 crore or so. That will be far less than what Bhooth Bangla and Housefull 5 collected at the box office.

That said, the movie is missing the clean Hit verdict; however, it will be considered a success. Fortunately, the costs involved are very reasonable despite being a film from a big brand, i.e., Welcome. Had the film cost as much as Housefull 5, it would have been tough for it. Looking from other pov, while the low costs have made the film a success, the grosses are a bit of a disappointment for the brand value of Welcome.

For the unversed, the original Welcome was amongst the biggest grossers of all time, while the second one, despite not having Akki in the lead, managed to open strongly and put up good final numbers. In that context, this one is a bit underwhelming.

The Box Office Collections of Welcome to the Jungle in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 92.25 cr. Week Two Rs. 29.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.85 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.60 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.85 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.75 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.45 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 127.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.