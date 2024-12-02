Wicked 2nd Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's musical fantasy crosses USD 350 million mark; Targets a USD 700 Million plus global finish
Wicked, the first part of the Wicked series, was released on November 22. Helmed by Jon M. Chu, the musical fantasy has crossed USD 350 million mark globally.
Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked has been running in theaters for two weeks. The recently released musical fantasy film hit the screens on November 22, 2024. It stars American pop singer-actor Ariana Grande and British singer-actor Cynthia Erivo in the leading roles. Within two weeks, Wicked has crossed the USD 350 mark at the global box office.
Wicked Earns USD 359 Million At Worldwide Box Office; Eyes USD 700 Million By The End
After the second weekend, Ariana Grande-starrer has fetched USD 359.2 million worldwide. In North America, Wicked stands at USD 262.4 million. Internationally, Ariana and Cynthia's musical fantasy film fetched USD 96.8 million in 61 markets, as several major ones are yet to join the collection. Jon M. Chu's directorial Wicked is expected to cross more than USD 700 million in its global theatrical run. It will depend on how the musical fantasy performs in major markets like China, Japan, France, Germany, etc.
Total Box Office Collections Of Wicked So Far
|Worldwide
|USD 359.2 million
|Domestic
|USD 262.4 million
|International
|USD 96.8 million
Watch The Official Trailer Of Wicked Here:
All You Need To Know About Wicked
Wicked is the American adaptation of the stage musical of the same name. The musical by Schwart and Holzman was loosely based on Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire. The first of the two-part Wicked series explores the first part of the musical act.
Backed by Universal Pictures, Wicked features Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. It showcases the story of Elphaba, a young woman born with green skin who embarks on her journey to become the Wicked Witch of the West. Elphaba also navigates her friendship with her classmate, Galinda, a beautiful young woman who turns Glinda, The Good. Actor Jonathan Bailey is cast as Prince Fiyero Tigelaar.
Wicked Part Two is scheduled to hit the screens on November 21, 2025.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.