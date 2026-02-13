With Love Box Office Collections 1st Week: Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan starrer records good hold, collects nearly Rs 15 crore in 7 days

Tamil film With Love starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles recorded a good hold in its opening week. After smashing an opening weekend of Rs. 9 crore, With Love added around Rs. 5.75 crore to the tally on its weekdays, with Rs. 1.30 crore coming on Thursday.

The running cume of the Tamil-language romantic drama reached Rs. 14.75 crore gross at the Indian box office, which is an impressive result for such a low budget film with no star value. The movie met with positive reception, which is visible in its daily trends.

Day-wise box office collections of With Love in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.00 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.60 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.35 crore 7 Rs. 1.30 crore Total Rs. 14.75 crore

Directed by Madhan, the young love story performed best in its home state, where it grossed around Rs. 11 crore in the first week. The movie also found some audience in the Telugu states, where it fetched Rs. 2 crore, while the rest of Indian circuits contributed around Rs. 1.75 crore.

The Anaswara Rajan starrer movie is expected to see a good spike in its collections tomorrow, due to Valentine's Day. It is likely to wind its second weekend around Rs. 20 crore mark at the Indian box office. If it keeps on gaining a significant traction, it has the potential to emerge as a success story from the Tamil cinema.

Territory-wise box office collections of With Love in India:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 11 crore AP/TS Rs. 2.00 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.75 crore Total Rs. 14.75 crore

