With Love Box Office Collections 2nd Friday: Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan's film collects enters 2nd Weekend with strong hold

After witnessing an encouraging trend in the first week, With Love entered the second week with a good hold. The movie collected around Rs. 1.50 crore on its second Friday, registering a spike of 15 percent over Thursday and drop of just 20 percent over the opening day.

The running cume of Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan film reached Rs. 16.25 crore gross at the Indian box office in 8 days of theatrical run. Based on the current trends, the movie is set to record another spike today on Valentine's Day. It is likely to wind its second weekend with Rs. 5-6 crore, taking its total cume closer to Rs. 20 crore mark.

Day-wise box office collections of With Love in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.00 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.60 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.35 crore 7 Rs. 1.30 crore 8 Rs. 1.50 crore Total Rs. 16.25 crore

Backed by MRP Entertainment and Zion Films, the Tamil-language romantic drama performed best in its home turf. It collected around Rs. 12.50 crore in Tamil Nadu while outside markets contributed nearly Rs. 4 crore. The movie fetched around Rs. 1.90 crore from Telugu states, and Rs. 1.50 crore from Karnataka. The rest of Indian markets contributed around Rs. 35 lakh.

That said, Abishan Jeevinth's acting debut as a leading man, turns out to be a good surprise at the box office. For the unversed, he served as the director of Tourist Family, which was one of the best films of 2025. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

Territory-wise box office collections of With Love in India:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 12.50 crore AP/TS Rs. 1.90 crore Karnataka Rs. 1.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.35 crore Total Rs. 16.25 crore

