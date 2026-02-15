With Love Box Office Collections 2nd Saturday: Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan's romantic drama sees HUGE spike, collects Rs 3.50 crore on Valentine's Day

With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, is performing well at the box office. The Tamil romantic drama recorded its biggest business day yesterday on Valentine's Day, when it jumped by roughly 60 percent. Estimates suggest that the movie added around Rs. 3.50 crore on its second Saturday, bringing the total cume closer to the Rs. 20 crore gross mark at the Indian box office.

Directed by Madhan, the young love story performed best in its home state, where it grossed around Rs. 15.50 crore in its 9 days of theatrical run. The movie saw its biggest day in Tamil Nadu yesterday, fetching around Rs. 3 crore. While the remaining came from the outside markets.

It is now to be seen whether the Abishan Jeevinth starrer remains steady on Sunday and records a dip in business. Its second weekend is headed to be around Rs. 7.50 crore to Rs. 8 crore, depending on its hold today. That said, the movie will end its second week somewhere in the range of Rs. 25 crore to 30 crore mark.

With Love emerged as a big surprise at the Tamil box office. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

Day-wise box office collections of With Love in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.00 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.60 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.35 crore 7 Rs. 1.30 crore 8 Rs. 1.50 crore 9 Rs. 3.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 19.75 crore

With Love in cinemas

With Love is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Tu Yaa Main Day 2 Box Office Collections: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer records 60 percent spike on Valentine's Day