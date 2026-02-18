With Love Box Office Collections 2nd Tuesday: Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan-led romantic drama collects Rs 1.25 crore, cume nears Rs 25 crore mark

With Love, directed by Madhan, and starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, is holding well at the box office. The romantic drama collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its second Tuesday, maintaining a steady run at the box office. The running cume of With Love has reached Rs. 24.75 crore.

The movie will surpass the Rs. 25 crore mark on Wednesday and it is expected to close its two-weeks of theatrical run around Rs. 26.50 crore to Rs. 28 crore gross in India. The Tamil-language romantic drama is expected to keep gaining traction for a long run and close its entire box office journey on a good total.

With Love marked the successful acting debut of Abishan Jeevinth in a leading role. For the unversed, he is also a director and his debut directorial was Tourist Family, which was one of the best films of 2025. Abishan also acted in Tourist Family but it was not a full-fledged leading role.

Day-wise box office collections of With Love in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.00 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.60 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.35 crore 7 Rs. 1.30 crore 8 Rs. 1.50 crore 9 Rs. 3.50 crore 10 Rs. 2.50 crore 11 Rs. 1.25 crore 12 Rs. 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 24.75 crore

