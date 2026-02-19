With Love Box Office Collections 2nd Wednesday: Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan's film holds well, crosses Rs 25 crore mark

With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, is holding well at the box office. The romantic drama, directed by Madhan, collected Rs. 85 lakh on its second Wednesday, registering a drop of 20 percent.

The second week's cume of With Love has reached Rs. 10.75 crore, which is expected to wind around Rs. 11.50 crore or so. Allied to its Rs. 14.75 crore of opening week, the total cume of Abishan Jeevinth starrer reached the Rs. 25.50 crore mark in its 13 days of theatrical run.

Backed by MRP Entertainment and Zion Films, the Tamil-language romantic drama is likely to continue its favorable run in the third week too. However, the pace might slow down due to upcoming releases, including Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli re-release. It's hold in the third week will determine how far the movie can go from here on.

With Love marked the successful acting debut of Abishan Jeevinth in a leading role. For the unversed, he is also a director and his debut directorial was Tourist Family, which was one of the best films of 2025. Abishan also acted in Tourist Family but it was not a full-fledged leading role.

Day-wise box office collections of With Love in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.00 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.60 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.35 crore 7 Rs. 1.30 crore 8 Rs. 1.50 crore 9 Rs. 3.50 crore 10 Rs. 2.50 crore 11 Rs. 1.25 crore 12 Rs. 1.15 crore 13 Rs. 0.85 crore (est.) Total Rs. 25.50 crore

With Love in cinemas

With Love is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri drops on Wednesday, nears Rs. 40 Cr in six days