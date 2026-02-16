With Love Box Office Collections 2nd Weekend: Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan film adds Rs 7.50 crore, approaches Rs 25 crore mark

Tamil romantic drama, With Love, is holding well at the box office. The Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan starrer added Rs. 7.50 crore in its second weekend, with Rs. 2.50 crore coming on 2nd Sunday. The movie witnessed a drop of 30 percent over Valentine's Day, which was expected.

The running cume of With Love has reached Rs. 22.25 crore gross at the Tamil box office. Helmed by Madhan, the romantic drama is expected to wind its second week around Rs. 11 crore or so, bringing its total cume slightly over the Rs. 25 crore mark. Around Rs. 17.50 crore of its total 10-day cume came from its home turf alone, while the movie also found some audience in AP/TS and Karnataka.

All eyes are now on its Monday hold. If the Tamil movie manages to record a good trend ahead, it will emerge as a successful venture from Kollywood cinema. The Abishan Jeevinth starrer turned out to be a big surprise for the business perspective. Based on the current trends, the movie is set for a long run. It's second week's trends will determine how far the movie can go and where it might end its box office journey.

Day-wise box office collections of With Love in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.00 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.60 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.35 crore 7 Rs. 1.30 crore 8 Rs. 1.50 crore 9 Rs. 3.50 crore 10 Rs. 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 22.25 crore

